Mumbai courts reject BJP MLC Pravin Darekar's anticipatory bail plea in forged document case

Mumbai Session court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pravin Darekar in connection with a forged document in the Mumbai Bank Election case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:22 IST
BJP leader Pravin Darekar (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Session court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pravin Darekar in connection with a forged document in the Mumbai Bank Election case. Darekar, leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council is accused of forging documents to contest polls of the Mumbai District Co-operative Society in the labour quota.

However, judge R N Rokade has extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Darekar earlier till March 29 so that he could file an appeal in the High Court. The FIR alleging cheating and criminal conspiracy under the relevant sections of the India Penal Code was lodged on March 14 at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Police Station in Mumbai following a complaint received by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

