Left Menu

Haryana govt making concerted efforts to manage groundwater resources: Chief secretary

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:24 IST
Haryana govt making concerted efforts to manage groundwater resources: Chief secretary
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday assured the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti that the state government would continue to make concerted efforts to sustainably manage groundwater resources.

During a meeting of the committee of secretaries on 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2022' campaign held through video conferencing, Kaushal said a five-pillar strategy -- institutional reforms, policy interventions, focusing on key projects and activities, convergence, and implementation and governance -- has been adopted by the state, according to an official release.

The officer said the government of Haryana has been led from the front by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and several institutional and policy initiatives were taken by the state for water conservation and management.

''The chief minister launched one of its kind 'Mera Pani Meri Virasat' scheme from eight districts even during the pandemic," he stated.

During the meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, it was informed that the National Water Mission will be implementing 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2022' covering both urban and rural areas of all districts of the country. The campaign will be launched on March 29, 2022, and will continue till November 30, 2022. Kaushal informed that since under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, geotagging of all water bodies was mandatory, the ponds authority along with Haryana Space Applications Centre has geotagged 18,104 ponds and water bodies of the state, thereby making Haryana the only state to geotag all its water bodies.

The Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority is targeting using treated wastewater for agriculture and as many as 31 projects amounting to Rs 256 crore have been approved, he said.

He said in Haryana, the Catch the Rain campaign is focused on saving and conserving rainwater. As many as 49,136 rainwater harvesting structures, around 8,623 renovations of traditional water bodies, 25,921 reuse and recharge and 6,238 watershed development structures have been constructed across the state, he said.

''District Water Conservation Plans have been formulated for all 22 districts. These plans are made from micro-level village plans and contain both supply and demand side interventions and strategic action plans for water conservation,'' Kaushal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022