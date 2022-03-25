Left Menu

West African leaders meet to discuss 'recalcitrant' coup-hit states

West African leaders gathered in Ghana on Friday to discuss the situation in "recalcitrant" states Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali, which have all had military takeovers in the last 18 months, regional bloc chairman Nana Akufo-Addo said.

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:29 IST
West African leaders meet to discuss 'recalcitrant' coup-hit states
  • Country:
  • Ghana

West African leaders gathered in Ghana on Friday to discuss the situation in "recalcitrant" states Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali, which have all had military takeovers in the last 18 months, regional bloc chairman Nana Akufo-Addo said. The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which met in Accra, has already condemned all the coups and been trying to push the military juntas to hand back power to civilians.

No handover date has been agreed in Guinea - or in Mali where the officers who first seized power in 2020 have suggested they could keep ruling until at least 2025. ECOWAS is also still negotiating with the junta in Burkina Faso, which was rocked by West Africa's fourth coup in 18 months in January after two in Mali and one in Guinea.

Officers there have said they will hold on to power for three years. ECOWAS has not directly commented on this timeline, but urged a speedy return to constitutional order. ECOWAS chair and Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo said before Friday's meeting that it was "time to take stock of where we are with our three recalcitrant member states".

Discussions kicked off behind closed after his opening remarks and are expected to last all afternoon. None of the three junta leaders were at the opening session, according to a Reuters reporter.

Mali's interim leader Assimi Goita had previously said he would only attend virtually. The bloc has already imposed economic sanctions on Guinea and on Mali for dragging their feet on restoring constitutional rule.

Sanctions in Mali, where the junta failed to hold promised elections in February, have severed the country's access to regional financial markets, caused job losses and contributed to its default on about $180 million in debt payments. A top regional court ordered the suspension on Thursday of another set of sanctions imposed by the West African Economic and Monetary Union in conjunction with ECOWAS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022