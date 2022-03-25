Biden gives pep talk to US troops in Poland

President Joe Biden has given a pep talk to US troops stationed in Poland near the border with Ukraine.

Biden said he wanted to visit Friday to thank members of the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division for their service. He added that it's “not hyperbole” when he says they are the “finest fighting force in the world”.

The president told the fatigue-clad men and women that they are an “amazing group” and he reminisced about his late son, Beau, who served in the Delaware Army National Guard.

Biden visited some troops at lunch at their temporary headquarters in Rzeszow and chowed down on a slice of pepperoni and jalapeno pepper pizza. He also visited others who were getting haircuts at the barbershop.

Poland is the second stop on Biden's four-day trip to Europe. He spent Thursday in Brussels meeting with world leaders on the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden is scheduled Saturday to meet separately with Poland's president and Ukrainian refugees before he heads back to Washington.

___ Copenhagen: Four Nordic energy companies say they are ready to help the three Baltic nations in the event Russia curbs or completely cuts electricity exports to its smaller neighbours.

Denmark's Energinet, Statnett of Norway, Sweden's Svenska kraftnat and Fingrid Oyj of Finland said in a statement they've “secured routines and identified eventual ambiguities in a scenario where the Baltics are disconnected from the Russian grid”.

“In such a scenario, frequency support from the Nordic system will be needed. The Baltic (Transmission System Operators) have restricted the import from Russia in order not to risk a serious situation in the event of a sudden disconnection from the Russian system,” the statement released by Fingrid Oyj said.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are still reliant on their Russian neighbour for much of their electricity needs.

