CBI dispatches probe team to Birbhum in violence case

The Central Bureau of Investigation team including senior officers and forensic experts have been dispatched from New Delhi to West Bengal to investigate the Birbhum violence case, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:40 IST
Forensic team in Birbhum (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation team including senior officers and forensic experts have been dispatched from New Delhi to West Bengal to investigate the Birbhum violence case, said sources. The CBI has taken over the investigation in Birbhum (Rampurhat) violence case after the Calcutta High Court on Friday directed an SIT formed by the West Bengal government to hand over case papers and accused persons arrested by it to the central probe agency.

The High Court sought a report that is to be submitted by April 7. The local forensic team based in Birbhum working for SIT, will now hand over its report to CBI instead of SIT.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh. Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the arson incident. The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators involved in the crime. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

