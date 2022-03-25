Left Menu

Saudi state TV confirms attack in Jiddah ahead of F1 race

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:42 IST
Saudi Arabia's state TV says there was a “hostile operation” that targeted the Jiddah oil depot, which erupted in flames ahead of a Formula One race there.

The acknowledgment on Friday night comes as Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed an attack targeting the North Jiddah Bulk Plant near the city's airport.

Journalists covering practice saw the smoke rise over the city around 5:40 pm.

