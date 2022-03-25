Manish Sisodia to present annual budget in Delhi Assembly tomorrow

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia will present the annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday. After the annual budget, the minister will present the Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2022-23 and Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2012-22.

After that, Sisodia will introduce the "The Delhi Appropriation Bill, 2022" in the assembly tomorrow. The budget session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on March 23 and will conclude on March 29. (ANI)

