Left Menu

Manish Sisodia to present annual budget in Delhi Assembly tomorrow

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia will present the annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:48 IST
Manish Sisodia to present annual budget in Delhi Assembly tomorrow
Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia will present the annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday. After the annual budget, the minister will present the Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2022-23 and Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2012-22.

After that, Sisodia will introduce the "The Delhi Appropriation Bill, 2022" in the assembly tomorrow. The budget session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on March 23 and will conclude on March 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022