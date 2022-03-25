`Terror funding' case handed over to ATS, says Walse-Patil, refutes allegation of attempt to hush up

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Friday handed over a case related to an inter-state gang allegedly involved in terror funding to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the state police. Making the announcement in the state Assembly, he also denied Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis' allegation that the case, probed by Pune Police, was being closed under ''somebody's pressure''.

“You alleged it was a terror funding case and someone exerted pressure to stop the probe....there is no question of anyone putting pressure,” the minister told Fadnavis.

“The matter is being probed…as usual, you demanded a CBI probe. How many cases will the CBI probe? But I am handing over the probe to the ATS and we will take action if there is any terror connection,” Walse-Patil said.

He also informed the House that the government has declared Deputy Commissioner of Police Saurabh Tripathi, who is facing allegations of extorting money from angadiyas (couriers) in the name of Income Tax department, as “absconding”.

Fadnavis had also alleged on Thursday that retired Mumbai police officer Ishaq Bagwan had got a piece of land through a gift deed from the son of Farid Mohammed Ali Welder who was named as an accomplice of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Ibrahim Kaskar in a case.

The BJP leader had also submitted to Walse-Patil a pen drive of a `sting operation' in this connection.

“The official from the minority community retired in 2009. If we are levelling allegations against him in 2022…I will take detailed information and take appropriate decision,” the minister said on Friday.

Talking about the suspension of DCP Tripathi, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday had wondered whether a conspiracy was being hatched to defame the IT department, which is a central agency.

Dismissing the allegation, Walse-Patil said it was Mumbai Police which took the initiative and arrested three other policemen.

“We will not spare anyone. The government suspended Saurabh Tripathi and today, he has been declared absconding. He is not available. The government is searching for him,” the home minister said.

Walse-Patil, who belongs to the NCP, also hit out at the BJP over the arrest of minister and fellow party leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case allegedly linked to Dawood Ibrahim.

“What was Malik doing? He was speaking firmly against the Union government's wrong decisions. A conspiracy was hatched to defame him,” the home minister alleged.

The BJP did not seek to link Malik to Dawood Ibrahim when the NCP leader was elected to Assembly five times, but when he spoke out against the Union government, such allegations were levelled, Walse-Patil said. “You may think you will benefit from such politics of defaming. But you won't. I am sure Malik will emerge innocent,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)