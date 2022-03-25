No one will surrender Mariupol port to Russia, Ukrainian security official says
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:58 IST
Ukrainian forces still control the besieged port city of Mariupol and no one will surrender it, Ukraine's top security official Oleksiy Danilov said on Friday.
"Mariupol is holding on, and no one is going to surrender Mariupol," Danilov said in televised comments.
