J&K: Police arrest 4 drug peddlers, recover 4 kg drugs, Rs 1 lakh in cash

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested four drug peddlers near the Line of Control in Balakot district here on Friday.

Drugs weighing four kilograms was recovered from them along with one lakh in cash.

The police have booked the four peddlers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the accused are in judicial custody. (ANI)

