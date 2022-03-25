Left Menu

J&K: Police arrest 4 drug peddlers, recover 4 kg drugs, Rs 1 lakh in cash

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested four drug peddlers near the Line of Control in Balakot district here on Friday.

ANI | Mendhar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:12 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested four drug peddlers with 4 kg drugs and one lakh rupees (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Drugs weighing four kilograms was recovered from them along with one lakh in cash.

The police have booked the four peddlers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the accused are in judicial custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

