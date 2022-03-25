Left Menu

Punjab government transfers IPS officers, appoints Gurpreet Kaur Deo as Chief Vigilance Officer

The Punjab government on Friday carried out a reshuffle of senior IPS officers appointing ADGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo as the Chief Vigilance Officer in place of Ishwar Singh.

Punjab government transfers IPS officers, appoints Gurpreet Kaur Deo as Chief Vigilance Officer
The Punjab government on Friday carried out a reshuffle of senior IPS officers appointing ADGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo as the Chief Vigilance Officer in place of Ishwar Singh. Prabodh Kumar, who was working as Special Director General of Police (Investigation, Lokpal) has been posted as the Special DGP (Intelligence).

S S Srivastava, serving as ADGP (Traffic Punjab), has been posted as ADGP (Intelligence) Punjab. Amardeep Singh Rai will take his place as ADGP (Traffic Punjab). (ANI)

