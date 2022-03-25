Russian missiles target Ukrainian Air Force command in Vinnytsia, military says
The Ukrainian Air Force said on Friday that Russian cruise missiles hit several buildings while attempting to strike the Air Force's command in the Vinnytsia region.
"The consequences of the missile strike by the occupiers are being clarified," it said in a statement.
