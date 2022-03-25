Northern Army commander calls on LG, discusses security situation in J&K

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday and discussed with him the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

During the meeting at the Raj Bhavan here, Sinha commended the important role of the Army in maintaining peace, harmony and ensuring a secure environment in Jammu and Kashmir, which is witnessing rapid development and growth, they said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi briefed the Lt Governor about the security scenario in the forward areas and hinterland of the Union Territory, according to officials.

They also discussed matters regarding the overall security management in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)