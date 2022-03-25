Left Menu

Maha minister rules out MSRTC merger, asks agitating staffers to join work by March 30

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 23:42 IST
Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Friday urged agitating MSRTC staffers to return to work by March 30 Speaking in the Assembly, Parab said a three-member committee appointed by the Maharashtra government has ruled out the merger of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation with the state government.

He also said the government and the corporation have given the agitators more than what they could.

A section of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees have been on strike since October last year, demanding that the undertaking be merged with the state government, which would give them better salaries and greater job security. “The three-member committee gave its report and the state government accepted the same in its cabinet meeting. The committee has ruled out the merger demand in its report. The report throws light on financial, legal and administrative aspects,” Parab said.

“The MSRTC and the state government gave the staffers more than what they could give. Hence, in this backdrop, I request the staffers to resume work on March 30,” he said, adding that the state-run undertaking had not sacked anyone so far.

He also asked agitating staffers not to get depressed and attempt suicide.

''It has been said that hundreds of staffers have committed suicide. The fact is 48 have committed suicide. Of this, three committed suicide due to irregular salary. One staffer committed suicide because of debt. Rest are due to personal or other reasons,'' Parab said.

