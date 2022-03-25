Left Menu

Delhi reports 112 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 23:43 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 cases in the city moved up to 18,64,358 including 466 active cases.

According to Delhi Health Department bulletin, the city had a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent. It said 100 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours and the total recoveries have gone up 18,37,742. The death toll is 26,150 and the case fatality rate is 1.40 per cent.

As per government data, Delhi has 2,929 containment zones. In COVID dedicated hospital, the bed occupancy is at 0.85 per cent and it is nil in COVID Care Centres and COVID Health Centres. A total of 329 patients are in home isolation.

In the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, 85,507 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 54,859 took their first dose and 26,468 took their second dose. The number of beneficiaries in the 15 to 17 age group who were vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 9,523. (ANI)

