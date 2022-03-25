Left Menu

Odisha civic polls: Man beaten up outside strongroom on suspicion of EVM tampering

A police inspector also sustained injuries when trying to rescue the man from the crowd.The situation is now under control and an additional police force was deployed in the area, officials said.The incident is being investigated, they said.Elections to 106 civic bodies and three municipal corporations in the state were held on Thursday.

A man was beaten up outside a strongroom in Bhubaneswar on Friday after supporters of different political parties guarding the place suspected that he was trying to go inside to tamper with EVMs used in the civic polls, police said.

The incident happened near the BJB Autonomous College, prompting the police to lathi charge to control the situation, they said.

The youth had an identity card and allegedly tried to enter the strong room. Suspecting that he was there to tamper with the EVMs, the workers of different political parties caught hold of him and started grilling him.

Soon, a large number of people gathered near the strong room and beat him up.

As the crowd outnumbered the police present at the spot heavily, more force was called in and a ''mild'' baton charge had to be done to control the situation, police said.

The man was rescued and admitted to a hospital. A police inspector also sustained injuries when trying to rescue the man from the crowd.

The situation is now under control and an additional police force was deployed in the area, officials said.

The incident is being investigated, they said.

Elections to 106 civic bodies and three municipal corporations in the state were held on Thursday. The counting of votes will take place on Saturday.

