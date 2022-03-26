U.S. urges China and Russia to send strong message to North Korea after launch

China and Russia should send a strong message to North Korea to refrain from further "provocations" after it resumed intercontinental ballistic missile testing this week, U.S. State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday.

Porter made the comment at a regular news briefing ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the launch later on Friday.

