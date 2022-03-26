Junior engineer booked in Haryana's Nuh after 2 men die while cleaning sewer

A junior engineer of the public health department here was booked following the death of two employees while cleaning sewer, police said on Friday.

Brothers Javed and Jahid were posted as a pump-operator and a gardener in the department. They were allegedly called to clean sewage at Jobiwara Road near Nuh, a police official said.

Their family alleged that while it was not their job to clean sewage, the junior engineer, Shakeel, ''forced'' them to do it threatening to sack them otherwise. ''First, Javed went in and fell unconscious. Then his brother Jahid rushed to help him and he too died. The treatment plant employees raised an alarm and called in the fire department and police officials who retrieved the bodies,'' said an investigation officer. Following a complaint by the family, the junior engineer was booked. Police said they are investigating the matter. The family of the deceased has sought compensation and government jobs. ''While Javed has five children Jahid has two. There is nobody to earn now. They were forced to do something which was not their job. Their families need to be taken care of,'' said Khursheed, a local sarpanch.

