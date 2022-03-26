U.S., Japanese, South Korean officials condemn North Korea's missile launch -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 00:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim joined Japanese and South Korean officials in condemning Pyongyang's ballistic missile launch, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.
Kim held separate calls on Thursday with Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro and South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk, Price said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Seoul: North Korean missile exploded in air in failed launch
Good move? S.Korean president's home stirs feng shui furore
U.S. detains Li Ning's products at ports, citing use of North Korean labour
FOCUS-Handbags at dawn: Chanel duels South Korean resellers in luxury boom
PM speaks with South Korean president-elect, leaders vow to deepen ties