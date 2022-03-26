Left Menu

Loyalist militants likely behind Belfast hijacking, police say

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 26-03-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 00:51 IST
Pro-British loyalist militant groups were likely behind the hijacking and placing of a suspect device in a van that was ordered to drive to an event where Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was speaking on Friday, police said.

The device placed by the two gunmen was declared a hoax but was clearly designed to cause maximum disruption, Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan told a news conference, adding that he would not speculate on the motivation of the crime.

"The victim believed he was driving a van with a live bomb and that his family were being threatened. ... At this early stage of the investigation our assessment is that these crimes were carried out by loyalist paramilitary groups," McEwan said.

