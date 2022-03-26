EU's Iran talks coordinator plans to travel Tehran on Saturday to close gaps
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-03-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 01:02 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union coordinator for the Iran nuclear talks will travel to Tehran on Saturday to meet Iran's chief negotiator, he said on Friday.
"Closing remaining gaps to Iran nuclear talks, must conclude this negotiation. Much is at stake," Enrique Mora, the coordinator, said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- Iran
- Enrique Mora
- The European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter to cut spread of BelTa, other Belarus state media posts
Tehran warned Iraq often about threats posed to Iran - foreign ministry
Iran foreign min spokesperson, on Erbil attack, says Tehran had warned Iraq many times about threats to Iran
Delhi HC asks Twitter to respond to plea against suspension of user account
Tehran warned Iraq often about threats posed to Iran - foreign ministry