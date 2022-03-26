Left Menu

U.S. pushes to 'update, strengthen' U.N. sanctions on North Korea

Updated: 26-03-2022 01:09 IST
U.S. pushes to 'update, strengthen' U.N. sanctions on North Korea

The United States will push the U.N. Security Council to "update and strengthen" international sanctions on North Korea over its "increasingly dangerous provocations," the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Friday.

