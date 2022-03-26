U.S. pushes to 'update, strengthen' U.N. sanctions on North Korea
Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2022 01:09 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 01:09 IST
The United States will push the U.N. Security Council to "update and strengthen" international sanctions on North Korea over its "increasingly dangerous provocations," the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Security Council to convene on Friday at Russia's request -diplomats
U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on Russia move on Ukraine
U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on Russia move on Ukraine
Russian move on Ukraine aid fails at U.N. Security Council
U.S., others asks U.N. Security Council to discuss N.Korea on Friday