U.S. Supreme Court backs Navy in fight with anti-vaccine SEALs

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2022 01:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 01:46 IST
U.S. Supreme Court backs Navy in fight with anti-vaccine SEALs
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday granted a request by President Joe Biden's administration to let the Navy decline to deploy SEALs and other special forces personnel who refused mandatory COVID-19 vaccination due to religious objections.

The court put on hold part of a federal judge's ruling stating that 26 members of the elite Navy SEALs and nine other special forces personnel were entitled to a religious exemption to the vaccine requirement under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, which protects the free exercise of religion, as well as a law called the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

