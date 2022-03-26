Left Menu

U.S. General Services Administration backs sale of Trump Org.'s Old Post Office lease

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 02:27 IST
U.S. General Services Administration backs sale of Trump Org.'s Old Post Office lease
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. General Services Administration said on Friday it had approved the sale of former U.S. President Donald Trump's lease of the Old Post Office Building in Washington, D.C.

The agency's decision allows the Trump Organization to transfer its lease of the downtown landmark to CGI Hospitality Group with Hilton as operator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022