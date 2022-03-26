U.S. General Services Administration backs sale of Trump Org.'s Old Post Office lease
The U.S. General Services Administration said on Friday it had approved the sale of former U.S. President Donald Trump's lease of the Old Post Office Building in Washington, D.C.
The agency's decision allows the Trump Organization to transfer its lease of the downtown landmark to CGI Hospitality Group with Hilton as operator.
