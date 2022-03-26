Left Menu

Telegram joins program from Brazil's Electoral Court to fight fake news

Telegram was the only remaining major messaging and social network app that had not yet closed a partnership with the court. "The purpose of the partnership is to fight fake content related to the Electoral Justice, the electronic voting system, the electoral process in its different phases and the actors involved in it," said the court's note.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2022 04:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 04:44 IST
Telegram joins program from Brazil's Electoral Court to fight fake news

Messaging app Telegram on Friday signed an agreement to join a program created by Brazil's Electoral Court to combat misinformation ahead of the country's presidential election in October, the court said on its website. Telegram was the only remaining major messaging and social network app that had not yet closed a partnership with the court.

"The purpose of the partnership is to fight fake content related to the Electoral Justice, the electronic voting system, the electoral process in its different phases and the actors involved in it," said the court's note. On Thursday, Telegram's local representative Alan Campos Elias Thomaz said he would deliver the proposal to the company's executives, adding that the app is committed to fighting "fake news."

The app was suspended by Brazil's Supreme Court last week for non-compliance, but the measure was revoked on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand
4
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022