India reports 1,660 new COVID-19 cases, 4,100 deaths in 24 hrs with backlog numbers added

With the 1,660 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative caseload reached 4,30,18,032, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 10:43 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
With the 1,660 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative caseload reached 4,30,18,032, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. A total of 4,100 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 5,20,855 in the country. The Health Ministry said that the rise in COVID death is because some states have included backlog data.

The cumulative death toll in Maharashtra increased to 1,47,779 from 1,43,772 due to the reconciliation of data. In Kerala, 79 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court. The case fatality rate is at 1.21 per cent.

The active caseload declined to 16,741. A reduction of 4,789 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24. The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total positive cases. The daily positivity rate is also dropped to 0.25 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.29 per cent.

With 2,349 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries mounted to 4,24,80,436. The recovery rate remained constant at 98.75 per cent. In the last 24 hours, a total of 6,58,489 COVID-19 tests were conducted. India has so far conducted 78,63,02,714 cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 182.87 crore. The ministry in a statement said that 1,82,87,68,476 vaccine doses have been administered to all categories of eligible beneficiaries, as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,16,75,657 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years, which was started on 16 March 2022, 1,07,03,941 adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the Corbevax vaccine.(ANI)

