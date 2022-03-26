Fire breaks out at godown in Thane

A fire broke out at a godown in Thane's Kanya Nagar here on Saturday morning. "Firefighting operations are underway after a fire broke out in a godown in Kanaya Nagar, Thane around 3:20 am this morning," said Thane Municipal Corporation.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)