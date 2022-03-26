Left Menu

Minorities Commission urges Centre to clear salary dues of Madrasa teachers in Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) will write to the Central government to clear salary dues of Madrasa teachers in Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 11:15 IST
Minorities Commission urges Centre to clear salary dues of Madrasa teachers in Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand
Syed Shahzadi, National Commission for Minorities (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) will write to the Central government to clear salary dues of Madrasa teachers in Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Syed Shahzadi, Member(Officiating Chairperson) of the NCM informed that she also visited these states to know the ground conditions of the minorities.

"In these states, it came to light that the Madarsa teachers were deprived of their salaries for four years. We have found a letter been sent to the Ministry of Education regarding the release of their payments up to 2018," she said. "We have decided to write to them again to get the teachers their pending salaries soon", she added.

Speaking further, the NCM member said, "If any demand for their welfare is left unfulfilled, we send regular reminders to the government for the same." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022