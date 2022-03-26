Left Menu

UP CM Adityanath's first cabinet meeting extends free ration scheme by another three months

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-03-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 11:16 IST
UP CM Adityanath's first cabinet meeting extends free ration scheme by another three months
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Image Credit: ANI
In the first major decision of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the state cabinet on Saturday decided to extend the free ration scheme initiated during the Covid pandemic by three more months.

The programme was supposed to expire in March.

A total of 15 crore people are benefiting from the programme in the state, Adityanath said.

The programme was an important narrative in the just-concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

After swearing in on Friday, the first cabinet meeting of Adityanath's second consecutive government met here this morning.

