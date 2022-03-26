Left Menu

Free ration scheme extended for 3 more months in UP, 15 cr people to be benefitted

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the free ration scheme for the next three months which will benefit 15 crore people of the state, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-03-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 11:24 IST
Free ration scheme extended for 3 more months in UP, 15 cr people to be benefitted
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing press conference in Lucknow. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the free ration scheme for the next three months which will benefit 15 crore people of the state, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. The decision to extend the free ration scheme in the state was taken during the first cabinet meeting held earlier today.

"In the cabinet meeting today, we have decided to extend the free ration scheme for the next 3 months. It will benefit 15 crore people of the state," said the Chief Minister. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that for the scheme the government will spend Rs 3,270 crore.

"In the first cabinet meeting today, we have extended the free ration scheme for the next 3 months. For this, the govt will spend Rs 3,270 crore. It will benefit 15 crore people," he added. The Chief Minister chaired the first cabinet meeting at 10 am on Saturday in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow.

Earlier on Friday, Adityanath took oath as the chief minister of the state in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow having a crowd of more than 50,000 in attendance. A total of 52 ministers took oath as ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers. As per the eligibility prescribed under the National Food Security (NFS) Act 2013, five kg of foodgrains is given free of cost to the needy people including migrant workers, unorganised workers, construction workers, domestic helpers, and those who do not have ration cards. Of this 5 kg food, 4 kg is wheat and 1 kg is rice per person per month.

The free ration scheme for the economically weaker sections was started during the corona pandemic period. The scheme was supposed to last till November 2021 but the Centre extended Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana till March 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022