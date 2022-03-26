Left Menu

Two rape woman after threatening to kill her minor son in MP village

PTI | Bhind | Updated: 26-03-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 11:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 24-year-old woman was raped by two men who held her three-year-old son hostage at gunpoint in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at a village under Mehgaon police station, around 40 km away from the Bhind district headquarter, police said.

The accused Vikram (28) and Krishna Sharma (30) threatened to kill the complainant's three-year-old son with a gun and raped her by taking turns, Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan said quoting the FIR.

A case of rape was registered and search is on to trace the accused duo, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

