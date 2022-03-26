Left Menu

Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri Corridor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 12:22 IST
Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri Corridor
Image Credit: Twitter (@adgpi)
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has carried out a two-day airborne insertion and rapid response exercise near the Siliguri Corridor along the northern border with China, officials said on Saturday.

It was the second such exercise in the last three weeks in the strategically important region.

The exercise involving around 600 soldiers was conducted from March 24 to March 25. It involved advanced aerial insertion techniques or airdropping of soldiers, surveillance and target practice.

The Siliguri Corridor is a stretch of land bordering Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

It connects the northeastern region with the rest of India and is considered very important from the military perspective.

''Around 600 paratroopers of the Indian Army's airborne rapid response teams carried out large-scale airdrops near the Siliguri Corridor after being airlifted from various airbases,'' an official said.

''The exercise involved advanced free-fall techniques, insertion, surveillance and target practice and seizing of key objectives by going behind enemy lines,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022