Ukraine says Russia's war kills 136 children so far
The war in Ukraine has killed 136 children in the 31 days since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general said on Saturday in a message on the Telegram app. Of the total, 64 children have been killed in the Kyiv region, the office said. A further 50 children have died in the Donetsk region, it said.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-03-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 12:24 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The war in Ukraine has killed 136 children in the 31 days since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general said on Saturday in a message on the Telegram app.
Of the total, 64 children have been killed in the Kyiv region, the office said. A further 50 children have died in the Donetsk region, it said. Additionally, 199 children have been wounded.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Nobody in their right mind wants war,' says New York restaurateur facing anti-Russian hate
Russian TV boosts Kremlin line on invasion after slow start
Russian embassy in Canada calls Mariupol hospital attack 'blatant lie'
UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in Ukraine
Congress OKs USD 13.6B to help Ukraine, allies resist Russian invasion as part of huge bill funding federal agencies, reports AP.