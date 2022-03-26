Left Menu

'Rozgar Budget' will generate employment opportunities for youth: Kejriwal

It is 9.86 per cent higher than last year.The budget size for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 69,000 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 13:26 IST
'Rozgar Budget' will generate employment opportunities for youth: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government's 'Rozgar Budget' will generate employment for the youth on a large scale.

He said that the budget has taken care of every section of Delhi.

''Many congratulations to Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia for presenting the 'Rozgar Budget' for Delhi. This budget will create employment on a large scale for the youth. Every section of Delhi has been taken care of in this budget,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Presenting the budget for the eight consecutive year, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the government will spend Rs 4,500 crore in the next five years to generate 20 lakh jobs in the city.

Sisodia on Saturday presented a Rs 75,800-crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23. It is 9.86 per cent higher than last year.

The budget size for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 69,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022