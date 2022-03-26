Left Menu

MP: 11-year-old girl raped by elderly shopkeeper in Gwalior

A 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an elderly shopkeeper who lured her with a chocolate in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior city, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 26-03-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 13:27 IST
MP: 11-year-old girl raped by elderly shopkeeper in Gwalior
A 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an elderly shopkeeper who lured her with a chocolate in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Madhoganj police station area on Thursday night, an official said.

The girl had stepped out of her house to buy a snack around 9 pm, when the 65-year-old accused, who runs a shop in the neighbourhood and was acquainted with her, lured her with a chocolate, said Mahesh Sharma, in-charge of Madhoganj police station. The accused took the child to a godown nearby, where he blindfolded her and raped her, he said. When the girl didn't return home for a long time, her parents started a search and found her crying in the locality. She later told them about the attack, following which a police complaint was lodged, the official said.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

