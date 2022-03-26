Odisha: Four kg pangolin scales seized, one arrested
- Country:
- India
Four kg of pangolin scales were seized and one person was arrested in Odisha's Khurda district, police said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, police and forest officials on Friday nabbed a man in Dhauli police station area and seized four kg of pangolin scales from his possession, an officer said.
He was handed over to the Forest Department for further action, he said. The pangolin is a protected animal under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. It is also listed under Appendix I of the International Convention of Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) which prohibits its commercial trade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odisha government to conduct offline Matriculation Examination from April 29
Odisha to conduct annual class 10 board examination in offline mode from Apr 29
Win in 4 states will have positive impact in Odisha ULB poll : BJP
Man arrested for raping minor girl in Odisha
Odisha engineer arrested in disproportionate assets case