Odisha: Four kg pangolin scales seized, one arrested

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four kg of pangolin scales were seized and one person was arrested in Odisha's Khurda district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police and forest officials on Friday nabbed a man in Dhauli police station area and seized four kg of pangolin scales from his possession, an officer said.

He was handed over to the Forest Department for further action, he said. The pangolin is a protected animal under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. It is also listed under Appendix I of the International Convention of Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) which prohibits its commercial trade.

