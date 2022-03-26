Kyiv region head says Russian forces have seized Chernobyl workers' town
Russian forces have taken control of the town of Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, the governor of Kyiv region Oleksandr Pavlyuk said on Saturday. In an online statement, Pavlyuk said Russian troops had occupied the hospital in Slavutych and kidnapped the mayor. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. On Friday, Ukraine said its troops had repulsed the first attack by Russian troops closing in on the town.
