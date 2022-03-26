Left Menu

Delhi house tax dept official held taking bribe

On Friday, one Raj Kumar Gupta complained to the ACB against Vijay Kant Upadhaya, an Assistant Zonal Inspector at house tax department of North Delhi corporation, for demanding Rs 4 lakh to correct the property tax of his shop in Chandni Chowk, a senior officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:18 IST
Delhi house tax dept official held taking bribe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi government has arrested an officer of the house tax department for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 50,000, police said on Saturday. On Friday, one Raj Kumar Gupta complained to the ACB against Vijay Kant Upadhaya, an Assistant Zonal Inspector at house tax department of North Delhi corporation, for demanding Rs 4 lakh to correct the property tax of his shop in Chandni Chowk, a senior officer said. Gupta alleged that he bargained with the officer and brought him down to Rs 2 lakh, which he agreed to accept in installments. He informed the police that he was supposed to give the first installment of Rs 50,000 on Friday, they said. A raiding party was constituted and reached the office of the property tax department in Kashmiri Gate along with the complainant, Special Commissioner of Police (ACB) SK Gautam said. In line with their ploy, Gupta went inside Upadhaya's office and gave him Rs 50,000. As he did that, the raiding party entered his office and caught Upadhaya in the act, he said. A case has been registered at the ACB Police Station against him, and he has been arrested, Gautam said.

An investigation is in progress, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022