Left Menu

SC upholds Kerala HC decision of RSS member's 'locus standi' for complaint against its defamation

The Supreme Court has upheld the Kerala High Court decision wherein it was held that any member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has the 'locus standi' to maintain a complaint against organization's defamation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:34 IST
SC upholds Kerala HC decision of RSS member's 'locus standi' for complaint against its defamation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has upheld the Kerala High Court decision wherein it was held that any member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has the 'locus standi' to maintain a complaint against organization's defamation. A bench of justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose in its March 25 order refused to entertain a petition challenging a Kerala High Court order.

"Having heard learned counsel for the petitioner and on perusal of the record, we do not find any reason to entertain this petition under Article 136 of the Constitution of India. The petition seeking special leave to appeal is, accordingly, dismissed," the top court said. Kerala High Court has recently held that any member of RSS has the 'locus standi' to maintain a complaint against the organization's defamation.

"Since RSS is a definite and identifiable body as held by the High Court of Allahabad and asserted by the Apex Court vide decisions cited supra, the contention of the petitioners that the first respondent has no locus standi to maintain a complaint under Section 500 of Indian Penal Code is not tenable. So this is liable to be dismissed," the Kerala High Court had ruled. The Kerala High Court had directed the trial court to expedite the trial and to dispose of the case, in accordance with the law, without any further.

The High Court was hearing a plea filed by the accused in a defamation case seeking to quash entire proceedings in the case before an Ernakulam Court. The complaint was initiated against Mathrubhoomi Illustrated Weekly, on a private complaint filed by the Kerala State Secretary of the RSS, alleging offences punishable under Sections 120B, 153A, 500 read with Section 34 of IPC.

The complainant has alleged that an article written published by Mathrubhoomi weekly contained imputations, which were defamatory and misleading, lowering the reputation of RSS in the public. "When the association was a determinate and an identifiable body, the defamatory words used against that association could be treated as defamation of the individuals who composed it. So, any member of that association can maintain a complaint under Section 500 of IPC," the Kerala High Court had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022