Indian Army's exercise large-scale drops at Siliguri Corridor

Airborne drills were carried out by the Indian Army on Thursday and Friday, informed the officials on Saturday.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:35 IST
Visuals of Army personnel at the airborne exercise (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Around 600 paratroopers of the Indian Army's Airborne Rapid Response teams carried out the airborne drill near the sensitive Siliguri Corridor.

[{0408269c-c041-4b86-96e0-2def7734816d:intradmin/visuals_of_the_army_personnel_landing_back_on_ground.JPG}] The exercise involved advanced free-fall techniques, insertion, surveillance.

The army drill also included targeting practice, and seizing of key objectives by going behind enemy lines, said Indian Army officials. (ANI)

