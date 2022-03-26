Pushpak Bullion case: ED seeks non-bailable warrant against Hawala operator Nandkishor Chaturvedi

Enforcement Directorate (ED) will approach the court seeking a non-bailable warrant against Hawala operator Nandkishor Chaturvedi in the Pushpak Bullion case.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 6.54 crore of Shridhar Madhav Patankar, brother-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the case.

As per reports, the immovable properties worth Rs. 6.45 crores have been provisionally attached in the case of M/S Pushpak Bullion, one of the companies of Pushpak Group. The attachment includes 11 residential flats in the Neelambari project, Thane belonging to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt Ltd, owned by Patankar. (ANI)

