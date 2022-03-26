Left Menu

Father killed, sons injured, in clash over farm tool in UP village

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:47 IST
A 60-year-old man was shot dead and his two sons were seriously injured in a clash in a village here on Saturday, police said.

The injured were rushed to Meerut for treatment in a critical condition, police said.

The incident took place in Swahedi village when three people were levelling their agriculture field using some equipment, police said.

They were approached by Devendra and his two sons, Mohit and Atul, who said that the equipment was stolen from them and asked the men to return it, said Superintendent of Police Dharmvir Singh.

After a heated exchange, the three men attacked Devendra and his sons with knives, and shot Devendra, killing him on the spot, he said.

The accused were booked under several sections, including the National Security Act, the SP added.PTI COR SAB VN VN

