Delhi court directs to begin trial against Sharjeel Imam in sedition case

A Delhi court on Saturday directed to start prosecution evidence and day-to-day trial from March 28 onwards against Sharjeel Imam in a case related to sedition and other charges. Sharjeel Imam was physically produced in the court today.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat asked the accused whether he admits the documents relied upon and filed by the prosecution. Sharjeel Imam replied in the negative. The Court today deferred the bail plea of Imam in the northeast Delhi violence case for 30 March. Order on the bail plea on Khalid Saifi would be pronounced on March 31.

On March 15, the court had framed sedition and other charges against Sharjeel Imam for alleged inflammatory speeches delivered by him at Jamia area in Delhi in December 2019 and at Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh in January 2020 during anti CAA protest. He has pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. The court had framed charges against Imam under Sections 124A ( sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc.), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Court had passed the direction for framing of charges on 24 January 2022. It had dismissed the regular bail plea of Imam and listed the case for further hearing on 26 March 2022. The Court had said, "This is a case under UAPA. Since the bail has been denied to the accused on 24 January and this Court had suggested that the trial of the case shall be completed expeditiously, the Court proposes to do day to day hearing of this matter.

The accused is one of the organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protest of December 2019 Imam was arrested in 2020 by Delhi Police from Jahanabad, Bihar. Imam was granted bail in connection with a case of allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech at Jamia Millia Islamia which allegedly led to violence outside the university in December 2019.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against him in the present case. It was alleged that he gave speeches inciting hatred, contempt, and disaffection towards the Government of India. Delhi Police had mentioned in charge sheet against Imam, ''He is accused of delivering seditious speeches and inciting a particular section of the community to indulge in unlawful activities, detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of the nation." (ANI)

