Lebanon's Mikati expresses hope of IMF accord in weeks
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 26-03-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 15:18 IST
A delegation from the International Monetary Fund will start talks in Lebanon on March 29, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Saturday, expressing hope of a deal in the coming weeks. "Next Tuesday they will start their mission in Lebanon," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in Qatar.
"Hopefully ... by the end of two weeks we will see the light," Mikati said. "We don't have an option, it is an obligatory path to negotiate with the IMF and to achieve an agreement," he added.
