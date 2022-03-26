Union Cabinet to meet at Prime Minister's residence today

The Union Cabinet will hold a meeting today at 4.30 pm at Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi. The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, this is the second Union cabinet meeting taking place in a week today. Several top ministers are expected to present in the meeting. Although the agenda for the meeting has not been declared. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)