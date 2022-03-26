Left Menu

2 arrested for rhino horn smuggling in Assam

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 26-03-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 15:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested on Saturday following the seizure of a rhino horn in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a rhino horn along with some documents were seized from Dokmoka earlier this week, they said.

Following investigations, a father-son duo was apprehended from Kat Ingti village in Rongmongwe police station area, Superintendent of Police (headquarter) Nahid Karishma said.

The arrested duo said that they had brought the rhino horn to Dokmoka area and gave it to another person for selling it, the officer said.

A case has been registered and search is on to nab the accomplice, Karishma said.

