Man kills cousin in fight over drugs

A 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed his cousin to death in a fight over drugs in north Delhi's Holambi Kalan area, police said on Saturday.

Police got a call on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, informing that one Imran was stabbed by someone. He was rushed to Harischandra hospital, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the hospital and found the patient unfit for recording statement. Later, the victim was shifted to BSA hospital in Rohini where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

Meanwhile, another injured Sohel was shifted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Based on the statement of Armaan, the elder brother of Imran, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against Sohel, who is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital, the DCP said.

According to police, Sohel called Imran from his home around 5 pm on Friday. Both have been involved in drug abuse.

Police suspected that a sudden altercation broke out between them over drugs which may have triggered the fight. However, the investigation is underway which will ascertain the exact cause behind the incident, they said.

Narela Industrial Area police station received information around 3.30 am about the death of Imran, following which Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) was added in the case, police said.

Residents of Metro Vihar Phase-II, Holambi Kalan, Imran and Armaan were involved in collection of scraps, they added.

