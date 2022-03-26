Mystery shrouds death of slain RTI activist's son in Bihar

The police here on Saturday said it has referred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) the murder case of an RTI activist which is in fresh spotlight following the death of his teenage son.

Rohit Agrawal (14), son of slain RTI activist Vipin Agrawal, had on Friday succumbed to his burn injuries as he fell on a high tension wire after dousing himself with kerosene.

Rohit's grandfather Vijay came out with a video statement alleging that the boy had gone to meet the East Champaran district police chief, returned disappointed and dashed to an adjacent building's roof carrying a can of kerosene.

''He poured kerosene on himself and fell off the roof. Police is now putting pressure on me to give a statement that suits it," the bereaved grandfather alleged.

East Champaran Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish, however, debunked Vijay Agrawal's allegation and asserted that the boy's mother had given a statement that Rohit's ''feet slipped'' causing him to fall on the high tension wire.

It was, however, not clear whether the boy had lit a fire after pouring kerosene on himself.

The SP admitted that the teenager had come to his office on Thursday but refuted allegations of mistreatment, showing the CCTV footage.

He also lamented the ''impatience'' of the boy, pointing out that seven people have already been arrested in connection with the murder of his father who was shot dead in September last year.

''We have not registered a case of suicide with regard to Rohit simply because before he fell, he spoke to his grandfather from atop the roof. There was ample time to inform the police, which could have rescued the boy upon reaching in time. Lodging of a case will bring more trouble to the distraught family," the SP claimed.

''However, since the incident has given rise to doubts about the probe by police, we are handing over the murder case to CID," the SP added.

Vipin Agrawal, a 47-year-old resident of Harsidhi locality in the town, was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on September 24 last year. His RTI activism is said to have brought him into conflict with the local land mafia.

