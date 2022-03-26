Left Menu

Russia holds military drills with S-400 missiles in Kaliningrad region - Ifax

Updated: 26-03-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 16:26 IST
Russia holds military drills with S-400 missiles in Kaliningrad region - Ifax
Russia has staged military drills engaging S-400 surface-to-air missiles in its western Kaliningrad exclave, Interfax reported on Saturday, citing the Baltic Fleet. It said that Su-27 fighter jets were also deployed in the exercises.

Russia was also on Saturday conducting drills on islands claimed by Japan.

