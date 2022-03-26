Left Menu

Labourer crushed in metal pipe fall at Gurugram construction site

A 49-year-old construction worker was killed after a metal pipe fell on his head from the 25th floor of a construction site in Gurugram, police here said on Saturday. The incident occurred Friday when they along with another labourer were unloading a truck, police said.A metal jack pipe fell from the 25th floor over his head.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 26-03-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 16:43 IST
A 49-year-old construction worker was killed after a metal pipe fell on his head from the 25th floor of a construction site in Gurugram, police here said on Saturday. An FIR has been registered against the project manager of the site at Badshahpur Police Station, they said. The deceased was identified as Dalbir Singh, a native of Lakhan Majra in district Rohtak, they said. He had been staying with his brother-in-law Vijay in Jhajjar's Salhawas area.

Both of them worked at same construction site as labourers. The incident occurred Friday when they along with another labourer were unloading a truck, police said.

“A metal jack pipe fell from the 25th floor over his head. His head was crushed and his arm was buried below the pipe. It occurred due to negligence of the project manager who did not install a safety net next to the building,” Vijay said in his complaint. The body's post mortem was conducted on Friday evening, police said.

Badshahpur Police Station SHO Dinkar said that a probe is on in the accident and action will be taken as per the law.

